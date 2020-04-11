    For Quick Alerts
      Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Star Shubhangi Atre Turns Director For Her Husband On Birthday!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Television actress Shubhangi Atre who is known for her role Angoori Bhabi in television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has now turn director for her husband during the lockdown time.

      "I'm enjoying my birthday with my husband and daughter. We are enjoying each second. We do household together, play indoor games and then we talk, laugh. It’s all about togetherness. It’s my birthday today and I decided doing Tik Tok with my man. And so I'm directing him. In fact he is good artist," said Shubhangi in a statement.

      Shubangi

      Shubhangi is known for television shows like Kasauti Zindagi Key, Kasturi and Do Hansoon Ka Joda. When asked about her birthday memories. She shares, "I'm a kid when it comes about my birthday. I literally want my day to special in every way. And I'm lucky my family helps it to be very special. Every birthday of mine is a special memory for me" (sic). Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      #justforfun

      A post shared by 🌼Shubhangi.A🌼 (@shubhangiaofficial) on Apr 3, 2020 at 6:08am PDT

      Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 23:15 [IST]
