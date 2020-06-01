Bhagyavidhaata Actress Richa Soni Gives It Back To The Haters Who Trolled Her For Marrying A Muslim

Richa Soni, who became popular with her role of Bindiya in Color TV's show Bhagyavidhaata, married Jigar Ali Sumbhaniya in February 2019. Since then, she has been the target of trolls questioning her decision to marry a Muslim. She recently shared a series of videos on her Instagram, where she was seen bashing the haters. She called out the haters and gave a befitting reply to the online trolls.

In the videos, Richa spoke about from being called a Jihadi to being asked to wear a Burkha. She even recalled some of the nastiest comments. Bashing the trollers, Richa said that she never speaks in such manner generally, but she is feeling good after giving it back to the haters. She also shared a snapshots of complaint copy and the troll.

Sharing snapshot of trolls, she tagged the haters and asked Mumbai police and cybercrime to help her. Richa wrote, "I am a public figure. They are targeting me. Making hateful comments, threatening comments, offensive, defamatory comments, hate full comments towards religions."

She captioned the screenshots as, "Let's ignore !! This concept doesn't go well with me until I do something about it. Now I am at ease keep on targeting me for all I care. Sooner or later life will teach you what's like trolling in real. My best wishes @mumbaipolice Thank you for the support."

Richa also shared and open letter and captioned it, "#OpenLetter to the ruling #India. India is suffering already with the crisis. .Me being an Indian suffering with #trollers #haters #abusivecomments #defamation . People are threatening me with names. I seek for humanity and justice. As a woman I seek for kindness."

For the uninitiated, Richa and Jigar got married in a Bengali ceremony on February 11, 2019, followed by a nikaah on February 18. While talking to TOI, the actress had earlier revealed that initially, her parents were upset about her planning to marry a person from another religion, but later agreed as they learnt that Jigar will keep her happy.

