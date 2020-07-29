Bhakharwadi Staff Member Dies Of COVID-19; Some Crew Members Test Positive

In a shocking turn of events, a staff member of SAB TV's comedy show Bhakharwadi passed away due to COVID-19 on July 21, 2020. Producer JD Majethia confirmed the news and revealed that a few other crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in quarantine and undergoing treatment.

The producer revealed that the staff member, who worked as a tailor with the production house, was doing fine till July 10, but complained of weakness the next day. On July 13, he took leave to visit his family. On July 20, he went for a test, and on July 21, the team learnt about his demise.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror Online, JD Majethia said, "A sad incident took place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. As a rule of our production house, we keep in regular contact with people who are unwell. We also ask them to produce a doctor's certificate when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times. He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful."

He further added, "We know we are in a very challenging situation and so we have consulted the best of doctors. We have done swab tests of more than 70 people including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff and suppliers. A few of them have tested positive and they have been quarantined. We are following the government guidelines."

Majethia revealed that the shooting of the show has been halted from July 26 owing to this incident.

As per an Amar Ujala report, the name of the deceased crew member is Abdul and the producer confirmed that as per the guidelines, an insurance cover has been provided to all crew members. He also said that they are in touch with his nephew and the insurance money will reach Abdul's family soon.

Also Read: Gaurav Chanana Doubles Daily Wage Workers' Pay; Says He's Not Doing It Out Of Generosity

Also Read: Parth Samthaan Reveals He Had A Panic Attack; Hits Back At Troller Who Alleged He Flouted BMC Rules