Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Entertain The Audiences With Colors’ Hum Tum Aur Quarantine

With the lockdown in full force, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are doing their best to keep the audience entertained through their antics on COLORS’ Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. The series, that is written, directed, and even shot by the couple in their own house has the duo share relatable anecdotes about life under the current lockdown.

To talk about their series Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, Bharti and Haarsh took over COLORS’ Instagram account and had a lively session with Naagin 4, lead actor Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) and the Vidya actress Meera Deosthale (Vidya). The highly entertaining session had hosts Bharti and Harsh drill Meera and Vijayendra separately on some fun facts around their show.

Every day, Bharti and Haarsh entertain the viewers with short vignettes and gags and partake in some fun gupshup with their fellow television actors. In recent episodes, they had Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rising Star host, Aditya Narayan, as the guests on the show.

Watch Hum Tur Aur Quarantine, Monday to Friday at 8 pm only on COLORS

