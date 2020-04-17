    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Entertain The Audiences With Colors’ Hum Tum Aur Quarantine

      By Lekhaka
      |

      With the lockdown in full force, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are doing their best to keep the audience entertained through their antics on COLORS’ Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. The series, that is written, directed, and even shot by the couple in their own house has the duo share relatable anecdotes about life under the current lockdown.

      To talk about their series Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, Bharti and Haarsh took over COLORS’ Instagram account and had a lively session with Naagin 4, lead actor Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) and the Vidya actress Meera Deosthale (Vidya). The highly entertaining session had hosts Bharti and Harsh drill Meera and Vijayendra separately on some fun facts around their show.

      Bharti Singh

      Every day, Bharti and Haarsh entertain the viewers with short vignettes and gags and partake in some fun gupshup with their fellow television actors. In recent episodes, they had Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rising Star host, Aditya Narayan, as the guests on the show.

      Watch Hum Tur Aur Quarantine, Monday to Friday at 8 pm only on COLORS

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Re-Telecast Stopped Abruptly As It Failed To Garner TRPs; Replaced By Dance Deewane 1

      ALSO READ: COVID-19 Lockdown: Colors TV To Re-Telecast Balika Vadhu And Season 1 Of Naagin Starring Mouni Roy

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 14:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X