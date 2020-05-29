Bharti Singh Delays Family Planning Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Says 'Can’t Plan Baby In Such Tension'

It has to be recalled that Bharti Singh, who is married to writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, had a couple of years ago, revealed that they were planning to extend their family and she is ready to became a mother by 2020. She had even said that Haarsh wants her to perform on the stage till the last day of her pregnancy. In a recent interview with Tellychakkar, Bharti said that her plans went for a toss because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The couple has now decided to postpone their plan of having a baby to next year. Bharti said that she doesn't wish to take any chance in such tension.

Bharti was quoted by the portal as saying, "Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mai 20-20 khel lu."

She further added, "However, due to Coronavirus outbreak I don't wish to take any chance. I can't plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby's life at risk."

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on Comedy Circus sets. They got married in December 2017, in a lavish destination wedding in Goa. Many popular celebrities from the television industry graced their wedding.

The couple hosted Khatra Khatra Khatra together and were seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Currently, even during the lockdown, they are entertaining their fans with an online show - Hum Tum Aur Quarantine.

