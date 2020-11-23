Bharti Singh-Haarsh's Arrest In Drugs Case: Karan Patel, Johnny Lever, Shekhar Suman & Others React

Karan Patel

Karan Patel was quoted by HT as saying, "It was just one reality show that I did with her. I don't know anything else about her beyond that. It is strictly their personal business. I am not aware of what she does in her life. I do not want to comment on that much. I don't believe that it is a case of targeting TV industry next. Let the case take its own course is all that I would like to say."

Iqbal Khan

Iqbal Khan told the leading daily that he had worked with Bharti on the finale episode of an action reality show a few years back and bumped into her a few times. He feels the comedienne is immensely talented. However, he doesn't know much about the case and do not want to comment much on this. He also doesn't feel that after Bollywood, TV is next target as the idea is to clean the society of this drug menace and it has nothing to do with your profession or line of work. However, he said that he is against this hype and trial by a certain section of media around celebrities. He feels celebrities are an easy target.

Shekhar Suman

Although Shekhar Suman said that the use of stimulants for a stand-up comedian is an alien concept for him, he doesn't feel Bharti's involvement in the case might affect the image of comedy providers in India. He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It was always my inherent abilities and nothing else. My advice to those who look for external stimulants to perform on stage is: when you do stand-up, stand up on your two feet without any crutches. Laughter by itself is the biggest antidote n the most effective medicine. It doesn't get effected by sporadic incidents such as this. Laughter is a pond that doesn't get affected by one bad fish."

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava said that he was surprised when he got to know about her arrest. Condemning the use of the drugs, the stand-up comedian told the portal, "Bharati should know young girls look up to her as a role-model. What kind of an example is she setting by admitting that she smokes ganja? Let's hope her career doesn't go up in smoke."

Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever was quoted by TOI as saying, "Drugs is becoming a trend like alcohol used to be back in days. Consumption of drugs by this generation of creative people is crossing limits." He further added, "And if this trend of drug indulgence continues... hamari industry kharab ho jaayegi." He also made an appeal to the couple and said, "I would like to say one thing to both Bharti and Harsh. Once you guys come out, speak to your colleagues both young and old not to indulge in drugs. Look at Sanjay Dutt, he confessed to the world. What bigger example do you want? Accept your mistake and pledge to quit drugs. Nobody is going to come to give you a bouquet of flowers for this case."

Sunil Pal

Sunil Pal told Aajtak.in that he was called as a celebrity guest on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 4, where he had launched Bharti Singh for the first time on television. Because of this, Bharti considered him as an elder brother, but didn't call him for her wedding, which is a different thing though. He added that whatever she is today is because of her hard work. About the consumption of drugs, he said, "People consume drugs to look cool and famous. Nowadays artistes feel that if they do this, they can be a part of the group of people who are influential and will help them get more work. When the time is good, people enjoy success, but when bad times are bad, you get in trouble. So, one should always stay away from such vices."