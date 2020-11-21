Bharti Singh's House Raided By Narcotics Control Bureau In Drugs Case

Of late, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted raids at many celebrities' houses in drugs case. As per the latest report, NCB conducted raid at comedian Bharti Singh's residence in Mumbai on Saturday morning (November 21, 2020).

ANI tweeted, "Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB."

As per ABPlive report, the raid has been conducted after a peddler named Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa during the probe. As per Mumbai Mirror report, the raid is also being carried out by the agency at three places including Andheri, Lokhandwala, and Versova area.

It has to be recalled that the federal anti-narcotics agency has been investigating the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case, which is related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. The agency even raided the residences of many other popular celebrities.

Recently, the agency had questioned Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in the same drugs case, and arrested wife of producer Feroz A Nadiadwala.

Meanwhile, Bharti and Haarsh are currently hosting dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The comedienne is also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

