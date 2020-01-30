Bharti Singh Impresses Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa By Getting His Name Inked On His Birthday

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of cutest couples of the television industry. While Bharti is known for her comic acts, Haarsh is no less, as he too makes people laugh with his humorous jokes. The duo is treat to watch when they perform together. The screenwriter turned 33 today, January 30. To make the his day special, Bharti not only shared adorable post, but also got Haarsh's name inked on her hand!

Haarsh, who was overwhelmed with Bharti's guesture, also shared a picture on his Instagram page in which Bharti was seen flaunting Haarsh's name tattoo.

Haarsh wrote, "What a gift ❤️ she cant even take injections 😐 and she did it for me 😍 this is the best gift from my love ❤️ thankyou so much for lovely tattoo @harshbhanushali_tattooartis @parth.indianinctattoo @indianinctattoo 🤟🤟🤟👌👌👌👌." - (sic)

Bharti shared a few pictures snapped with Haarsh and wrote, "Happy birthday my soulmate ❤️#love #blessed #hubbylove #family #lifeline#heartbeat Ilove you so much @haarshlimbachiyaa30 thankyou so much for everything ❤️❤️🤗🤗😇😇🥰🥰🥰🥰🎂🎂💝💝💝💝🧸🧸🧸🧸." - (sic)

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Haarsh got married in December 2017. The lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in Goa, was attended by the couple's friends from the industry.

The duo was seen together in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi. They also made guest appearances in Bigg Boss. The couple is currently seen hosting Khatra Khatra Khatra. They will also be seen hosting the upcoming dance reality show India's Best Dancer.

