      Bharti Singh Reveals She Was With Kapil's Wife During Her Delivery; Was The First To Hold The Baby

      Bharti Singh, who is seen in Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, is quite close to Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Recently, in an interview with Tellychakkar, Bharti revealed that she was with Kapil's wife during her delivery and was the first person to hold the little one in her arms. She also added that her mother and Kapil are two pillars in her life in Mumbai.

      Bharti was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I know Kapil for many years now. I am very close to his wife Ginni as well. During Ginni's delivery I was with her entire time as the family was in Punjab. We took her to the hospital early morning and the next day she delivered at 12 o'clock midnight. Jab uski beti hui thi toh maine hi sabse pehle mere haatho mai liya tha. Abhi toh mashallalah woh chhah mahine ho gayi hai."

      She further added, "Due to lockdown down I haven't seen for three months now. Once lockdown ends I will first visit my mother's house and then go to Kapil bhai's house to see them. My mother and Kapil are my two pillars here in Mumbai."

      Regarding her family planning, the comedienne had revealed that she had planned for a baby this year (2020), but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have postponed the plan. She added that she cannot plan a baby in such tension and might have to wait for another year than putting baby's life at risk.

      Also Read: Bharti Singh Delays Family Planning Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Says 'Can't Plan Baby In Such Tension'

      Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 14:02 [IST]
