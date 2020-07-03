Bharti Singh Rings In Birthday With Husband Haarsh; Kapil Sharma, Krushna, Kiku & Others Wish Online

Bharti Singh happened to celebrate her birthday this year under lockdown with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and a bunch of close friends. The ace comedienne turned a year older on Friday, July 3, and had a midnight celebration for her 36th birthday.

Bharti was showered with birthday wishes from fans and followers, and her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry including Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Neha Kakkar among others on social media.

And now, a video of Bharti cutting two cakes whilst standing beside hubby Haarsh has surfaced on social media. Check out the video below:

Kapil Sharma penned a beautiful message for dear friend Bharti’s birthday and a shared a beautiful picture of the lady. He captioned: “Wish u a very happy birthday my dear @bharti.laughterqueen may god bless u with good health n all the happiness of this world stay happy n keep making the world happy my laughter queen love u (lalle) #birthday #bhartisingh #laughterqueenbhartisingh”

Krushna took to Instagram and wrote, “Wish u a very happy birthday my sis bharti. Lots of wishes and love to u. U hv always been my strength on stage 😇the very talented and the most imp the best human being 🤗keep smiling and enjoying @bharti.laughterqueen” (sic).

Krushna’s wife and actress Kasmera too shared a cute picture and said, “Happy birthday to our darling Bharti. You always show up to our functions and occasions and you have never missed anything ever. You realise the importance of just showing up. Love you for your simplicity and your hard work. Love you for just being you. Keep shining”

Comedian Mubeen Saudagar and Kiku Sharda also wished happy birthday to the comedienne on their accounts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, with the lockdown in full force, Bharti and Haarsh kept the audience entertained through their antics on Colors’ Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. The series, that is written, directed, and even shot by the couple in their own house had the duo share relatable anecdotes about life under the current lockdown.

