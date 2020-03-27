    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Convinced Sana To Do Underwater Scene; Actor Spent More Than 3 Hours In Pool!

      By
      |

      Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's music video Bhula Dunga has been trending on YouTube ever since it was released. The song crooned by Darshan Raval has impressed fans, and Sid-Sana's cute chemistry was a treat to SidNaaz's fans. If you recall, the song has underwater sequence, and shooting such sequence is always a challenge. As per the latest report, Sidharth took three hours to shoot for the scene!

      Sidharth Convinced Sana To Do Underwater Scene

      Sidharth Convinced Sana To Do Underwater Scene

      According to a Bollywoodlife report, Shehnaz is aquaphobic and it was Sidharth who convinced her to take up the challenge. It was also not easy for Sidharth himself as he faced difficulties while shooting for the underwater scene.

      Sidharth Spent More Than 3 Hours In Pool

      Sidharth Spent More Than 3 Hours In Pool

      As per the report, it was quite cold in Madh Island and Sidharth had to spend more than three hours inside the pool. Usually, Sidharth shoots for only 10 hours a day, but for Bhula Dunga, the actor extended it to 12-16 hours.

      Actor’s Vision Was Also Completely Blurred

      Actor’s Vision Was Also Completely Blurred

      It is also being said that Sidharth vision was also completely blurred due to the chlorine present in the water. He was shivering and his eyes were watery. But if you watch the video, the end result was quite good.

      A Source Revealed…

      A Source Revealed…

      A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Sidharth went into the pool at 10 pm and came out of the water at 1:35 am. Not only was it very cold that day, but his vision was also completely blurred due to the chlorine present in the water. He was shivering, his eyes were watery, and he was unable to keep his eyes open. They had to call-off the shoot due to his worsening condition despite Sidharth insisting on continuing shooting."

      (Images Source: YouTube video & Instagram)

      Also Read: Sidharth Shukla BEATS Asim Riaz Yet Again; Fans Say 'Sidharth Sirf Naam Nhi Brand Hai'

      Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X