      Big Boss Trends On Twitter: Netizens Call PM Modi 'Bigg Boss' & Task Given By Him 'Immunity Task'

      By
      |

      Amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video message with the nation today and urged people to battle the darkness of Coronavirus by switching off the lights of their houses, and lighting diyas, candles, torch or mobile flashlight at 9 PM on Sunday, April 5 for 9 minutes. He even asked people to avoid gathering anywhere during the activity and light diyas in balcony. Earlier, PM had asked to clap their hands or ring bells to express their gratitude towards Coronavirus fighters. Netizens have now reacted to PM Modi's speech and trended Big Boss on social media. They feel that whole India is Bigg Boss house, PM Modi is Bigg Boss and call the task given by him as an immunity task! Take a look at hilarious tweets!

      Nirmala & Ankur

      Nirmala & Ankur

      Nirmala Tai: Whole India feels like Big Boss house. Indians are locked in their houses and Big Boss Modi ji keeps giving weekly tasks.

      Ankur: Big boss Modi ji dwara diye gaye is task ka naam hai *"Andheri raat main diya tere haath main"* 😊 😊

      Prajwal & Dr Shastri

      Prajwal & Dr Shastri

      Prajwal Rayal: Modiji from now please don't address us as MITRON!..Start like- Big Boss chahate hai ki....

      Dr. P. C. Shastri: Big boss ne naya task diya hai, andheri raat me diya tere hath ✋me 😄😄😄😄

      RUT MONKPaw Prints & SaurabhKhot

      RUT MONKPaw Prints & SaurabhKhot

      RUT MONKPaw prints: Feels like the whole world is a big boss house and modiji the big boss Get ready for immunity task on 5 april.

      SaurabhKhot: This feels like I am in a locked house and Modiji is Big Boss who is giving me tasks.. @narendramodi Big Boss Chahte hai.............

      Mayank & Adil

      Mayank & Adil

      Mayank Sengar: #ModiVideoMessage On a lighter note 🤣🤣 BIG BOSS aapko is haftey ka luxury budget task de rahey hain (Pic courtesy: Twitter).

      @adil_abadullah: Whole India feels like Big Boss house. Indians are locked in their houses and Big Boss Modi ji keeps giving weekly tasks. #BiggBoss.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      (Images Source: Twitter)

