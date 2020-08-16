Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Ends Relationship With Beau Abhinit Gupta Over THESE Reasons!

Jasleen Matharu had been dating aesthetic surgeon Abhinit Gupta for a few months. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant professed her love for the Bhopal based doctor in an earlier interview and even spent 15 days with him in his city.

However, in a rather shocking turn of events, the actor-singer has called off her wedding plans with Abhinit. A source close to the development had revealed, "Something is not right after Jasleen visited Dr Abhinit in Bhopal. It seems that they are not going ahead with their marriage plans."

This was followed up by Jasleen herself confirming the same to ETimes TV by saying, "Yes, our marriage will not happen. Our kundlis did not match. My parents believe a lot in kundlis. I would never go against their wishes and set up a marital home of my own without their blessings. I don't want to put them under any stress. Secondly, I realised along the way that our temperaments too did not match."

"Add to this that his divorce is still a long way off. So that didn't help either. All said and done, it was just not adding up. Let's say, we were not meant for each other," she added.

It must be recollected that Jasleen first started virtually dating Abhinit during the lockdown after her mentor and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota introduced the two of them via video call.

ALSO READ: Jasleen Matharu Confirms To Be Head Over Heels In Love With A Bhopal Based Cosmetic Surgeon

ALSO READ: Anup Jalota Plays Cupid For Jasleen Matharu, Helps Her Find A Virtual Boyfriend From Bhopal!