Jasleen Matharu Reveals She Is In No Hurry To Tie The Knot With BF Abhinit Gupta For THIS Reason

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu had revealed a few weeks ago that she is virtually dating an aesthetic surgeon from Bhopal all thanks to her mentor Anup Jalota who happened to introduce them.

And now, the actor-singer has finally managed to meet her beau, Dr. Abhinit Gupta. Jasleen has revealed to ETimes TV that she has stayed in Bhopal for 15 days and returned to Mumbai. She shared, "It was a lovely trip. I had to shoot a music video. I also had an appearance for a lounge. My brother too had accompanied me. But yes, we went out as much little as we could due to lockdown. Aur haan, we shot the music video at Dr. Abhinit's farmhouse."

On being quizzed about Abhinit being in the midst of getting divorced from his first wife, Jasleen said, "Look, Abhinit has been crystal clear with me. I know everything about that matter. There are no apprehensions from my side. But we are definitely not getting married soon. One, Abhinit's divorce has to come through. Two, I need to concentrate on my career as far as my immediate future is concerned." She concluded by adding, "I am looking forward to doing TV shows- be it reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi or Nach Baliye or be it fiction. I am also open to movies and web shows."

For the uninitiated, Jasleen was working on a film with her mentor Anup Jalota titled Vo Meri Student Hai. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the project had to be stalled with about 5-days of work left to be completed.

