Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Breaks-up With Paras Chhabra; The Duo’s Friend Makes Major Revelation!

Akanksha Breaks Up With Paras

It also has to be recalled that recently when Paras' inmate Shefali Jariwala asked him to give proper closure to Akanksha, he agreed and said that he will try to get a proper closure and clear everything out with Akanksha before they part ways. After watching the episode, the viewers might have thought that Paras decided to part ways with Akanksha first, but the fact is that that latter had decided to break-up with Paras much before he did!

Paras Has Crossed All Limits!

A common friend of the actors told Spotboye that Akanksha had spoken to Paras' mother about her decision, but the latter had said that it would be great if they sort out their problems themselves.

Apparently, Akanksha is irked with Paras' remarks against her and his proximity with Mahira. Although initially, the actress thought it was Paras' game, she feels that he has crossed all limits now.

The Friend Reveals…

The duo's friend was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Akanksha can't be with such a man anymore. Enough is enough. Who would want to be with someone who's a white liar? He is repeatedly lying. Usko khatam karna hai to mooh pe bol deta Akanksha ko before entering BB 13."

Paras Is Lying That He Tried Breaking Up With Akanksha

The friend revealed that the duo never had any fights and Paras is lying that he tried breaking up with her but could not succeed. The friend further said that it is only inside the house that he has changed so drastically. Apparently, Akanksha is thankful that Bigg Boss happened because it showed her Paras' true colours.

Akanksha Will Not Welcome Him Back!

The friend said that Akanksha is not going to welcome him back and now cares a f**k what lies in store. Now, she just wants to relax and concentrate on her career.

The friend further added, "Akanksha is a very sensible girl; she wouldn't hold him by force. But look at the way, he has almost disowned her! What does it speak about him? She has done so much for him. Despite her hectic schedules, she has co-ordinated on almost every small requirement of his inside the house. And this is how he pays her back!"

The Actress Is Not Entering Bigg Boss 13 House

When asked whether Akanksha would forgive Paras if he apologises, the friend said, "No way."

Meanwhile, there were reports that Akanksha will enter the house on Sunday. But, as per the latest report, Akanksha has rubbished these reports and has clearly told that she will not be entering the house.