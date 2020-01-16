    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13 Gets Another Extension; Here's When The Grand Finale Will Be Aired!

      The makers of Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has managed to keep the audiences glued to the show with its high-voltage dramas! The show has been grabbing good ratings and even topping the online TRP chart. Since Bigg Boss has been doing well, the show, which was supposed to air its finale in January, 2020, was extended to February 16. As per the latest report, the controversial reality show has got yet another extension!

      Spotboye report suggested that the show has further been extended to two weeks, which means that the grand finale might premiere on February 28. However, the report of further extension has not been confirmed by the makers yet.

      The Khabri tweeted, "Bigg Boss 13 to Get Another Extension. Now, the latest, we hear, is that the show might receive get an extension. If some sources are to be believed, the show which was supposed to air its finale on 16th will now have a finale on 28th..." - (sic)

      Now, many might wonder if Salman Khan will host the show post extension. Well, as per the Spotboye report, the actor might not do the full extension of two weeks.

      It has to be recalled that earlier when the show's five-week extension was confirmed, it was said that Salman might not be able to give dates owing to his Bollywood film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is in the pipeline. Bollywood Hungama report revealed that the makers are apparently paying the actor a whopping amount - an extra Rs 2 crore per episode - to continue as host.

      Are you happy with the extension? What do you think - Will Salman host the show post extension? Hit the comment box to share your views.

