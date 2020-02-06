Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice For Illegally Staying At Rashami Desai’s House

Bigg Boss 13's evicted contestant Arhaan Khan has received a legal notice for staying in actress and current contestant of the show Rashami Desai's house during her absence.

Rashami and Arhaan were in a relationship even before entering Bigg Boss 13 house. However, during the show, Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan was already married and have a child. This information indeed shocked Rashami Desai as she was clueless about it. There have been allegations that Arhaan has been taking advantages of Rashami's property during her absence. But, Arhaan denied all the allegations.

Now as per Republic World's report, Rashami Desai's society members sent a legal notice to Arhaan Khan for staying illegally inside the house during her absence. Apart from that, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also revealed in Monday episode that Arhaan and his mother and sister have been living in the house but society members sent a legal notice to them.

In the press conference happened in Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami said that she wants to end this relationship as she was clueless about the facts of Arhaan's life. But outside Arhaan has been busy clarifying his stance.

In one of the interviews, Arhaan Khan countered Rashami Desai's statement by saying, "Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn't know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time."

Arhaan also took a dig at Devoleena and Arti. He said, "They don't know me well to say such things about me, but it's more hurtful to see Rashami take it quietly. She should take a stand for our relationship and it should not be subjected to insult and mindless scrutiny. I have been projected as a villain and it's humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house."

"I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up," he added.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13's grand finale is on February 16, 2020.