BB 13: Asim's Brother Umar Calls Sonal Vengurlekar 'Chapri'; Sonal Hits Back & Leaks His Messages
Bigg Boss 13 is the biggest and considered as the most controversial one. The bond and the relationships that the contestants share in the house has become the most talked about topics on social media. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz clarified to host Salman Khan that his proposal to Himanshi Khurana was not fake and has ended his relationship with his girl outside the house. Even Asim's brother Umar clarified that Asim doesn't have a girlfriend. But in a video shared by Vikas Gupta, Asim was seen telling Sidharth Shukla that he hasn't broken up with his girl! Many of them feel that Asim's girlfriend is Shruti Tulli. But the model herself had clarified that she is not dating Asim. Now, television actress, Sonal Vengurlekar has made a few explosive revelations on Asim, Shurti and Umar.
Asim & Shruti Are In Live-in Relationship!
Sonal was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "When I was friend's with Umar, he had taken me to meet Asim and Shruti was introduced to me as Asim's girlfriend. In fact, he has been staying with Shruti since 1.5 years. They are in a live-in relationship. But Umar also pointed out to be ki inka jamm nahi raha and that Asim wants to breakup with Shruti."
‘Sonal Is No One To Talk About Asim’s Personal Life!’
Umar in turn made major revelations about Sonal. He told ABPlive, "She is no one to talk about Asim's personal life. Asim and Shruti doesn't even know her. I made them meet in Asim birthday at his place. She told us that her career is not going good and she wants to revive her career by going to Big Boss. Asim was in talking terms with endemol so we didn't tell her coz i never trusted that girl."
Umar Blames Vikas For This!
He further added, "Now that Asim is in Bigg Boss and is doing so well and is regarded as one of probable finalists this season, the girl is doing all this out of jealousy and to hog the limelight." Umar thinks that since finale is just a couple of weeks away, Vikas is making her do all these to bring Asim down and spoil his image.
Shruti Clarifies…
On the other hand, Shurti clarified that Asim is dating some other girl (didn't reveal the name). When Shruti was asked about Sonal's claim, the former told Spotboye, "Sonal and Umar were good friends. I have met her just once, that too on Asim's birthday last year. That time, I remember she desperately wanted to do Bigg Boss. I think she was an actor or something. I seriously don't know why she is coming out of the blue and saying all this, it's probably to get some mileage for herself. Also, if I was in a relationship with a guy six months back that doesn't mean I am dating that guy now also."
Sonal Hits Back At Umar; Leaks WhatsApp Messages
But Sonal has again hit back at Umar. She has exposed Umar and leaked their WhatsApp messages. She tweeted snapshots of Umar's messages and captioned it, "Dekho reality saamne aane ke baad, How @realumarriaz is behaving, Even if I am a flop actor, Or chapri tiktok star , I am happy because jo bhi hai khud ke dum pe hai, Atleast kisi aur ki fame par nahi jeeti mai, Respect dekho shame #colors @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBossSeason13." - (sic)
Sonal has also made a few controversial tweets about Umar on her Twitter a count. Check out her tweets!
