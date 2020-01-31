BB 13: Asim's Brother Umar Lashes Out At Shefali For Her Threats; Parag Makes Shocking Revelation

Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala, who were close friends, are now enemies in the Bigg Boss 13 house. It has to be recalled that when Parag Tyagi entered the house, he had threatened Asim over his fight with Shefali. Asim even called Parag 'nalla' and his wife a 'labourer'. This didn't go well with Parag, who shared a video on social media in which he was seen threatening Asim and asked him to meet him after Bigg Boss. Shefali was later eliminated, however, she is back in the house as Paras Chhabra's connection. Upon her entry, she was seen telling Asim that her husband is desperate to meet him outside the house. This treat didn't go down well with Asim's brother, Umar, who has lashed out at both Shefali and Parag.

Umar tweeted, "#Shefali continously saying that his husband wants to meet #Asim in the finale. Lemme tell u shefaaaaaali, ill make sure #Mumbaipolice would love to meet ur husband on the same day considering the threats he has given to Asim. Phukriyan band karo aur game khelo! #KingAsim."

Parag noticed Umar's tweet and replied to him by tweeting, "Bro phukriyan kaun karta hai aap bhi jante ho. I tried my best to keep ur n everyone respect but in vain.After hearing hw self proclaimed king asim misbehaved wth my wife in big bb house is such a shame. It shows his class and how in human he and housemates r."

Umar too didn't remain silent and responded to Parag's tweet. Umar tweeted, "Brother if he misbehaved, then he is wrong but how do u support ur action of threatening him on social media? Asim never reacted back when u said ull tear him aprt if he misbehaves with shefali. Asim only replied back to the abuse when shefali continously said to him "nalla"."

Parag made major revelation on how Shefali's medicines were found hidden in Asim's basket when she was suffering from stomach infection. The actor wrote, "And kya humanity hai yeh ki when #ShefaliJariwala got stomach infection they hid her medicines. Such a shameful act and was found in ur brother basket. Wats this a brave step or phukriyan🤔 when he abuses a girl muted thts called a game🤔 Allah maaf kare usko 🙏🙏."

(Social media posts are not edited)

