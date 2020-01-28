Bigg Boss 13: ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Asim Riaz Asks Himanshi Khurana!

Himanshi Enters Bigg Boss House As Asim’s Connection

It has to be recalled that post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim was eager to talk to her and her re-entry was like a dream come true for him! In the promo shared by Colors, Himanshi was seen telling housemates that she has come to the house as Asim's connection.

Himanshi & Asim Hug & Kiss Each Other

As soon as Asim saw Himanshi, he hugged her. The duo was also seen kissing each other. Paras was seen teasing the couple by saying, "Ab tho no man'chow'." (Chow was Himanshi's fiancé).

Himanshi Calls Herself Asim’s Ladyluck!

The Punjabi singer was then seen telling Asim, "Soon you will get everything in your life. May be I'm your ladyluck." Asim then tells Himanshi that he won't let her go.

‘Tumhara Peche Mudh-Mudh Ke Dekhna Mujhe Badnaam Kar Gaya’

In the promo, Asim was also seen asking her as to when she realised that she loved him, to which, she said, "Hum tumhare mehfil se uth ke gaye chup chap. Tumhara peche mudh-mudh ke dekhna mujhe badnaam kar gaya."

Asim Pops The Question, ‘Will You Marry Me?’

The Kashmiri model was then seen going down his knees and proposing Himanshi. He was seen telling her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her; and pops the question, "Will you marry me? Do you love me?" Himanshi then says, "Yes, I do."