Bigg Boss 13: ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Asim Riaz Asks Himanshi Khurana!
With the finale approaching speedily, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants need some moral support to build their confidence. Who else besides friends and family can help us do that? As we revealed earlier, the Bigg Boss makers are yet again getting family members and loved ones of the contestants for 'connection week'! Apparently, the contestants' family members and loved ones will not only support them but also play alongside in the tasks. To support Asim, eliminated contestant Himanshi Khurana is entering the house. As per the latest promo, Asim will be seen proposing Himanshi!
Himanshi Enters Bigg Boss House As Asim’s Connection
It has to be recalled that post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim was eager to talk to her and her re-entry was like a dream come true for him! In the promo shared by Colors, Himanshi was seen telling housemates that she has come to the house as Asim's connection.
Himanshi & Asim Hug & Kiss Each Other
As soon as Asim saw Himanshi, he hugged her. The duo was also seen kissing each other. Paras was seen teasing the couple by saying, "Ab tho no man'chow'." (Chow was Himanshi's fiancé).
Himanshi Calls Herself Asim’s Ladyluck!
The Punjabi singer was then seen telling Asim, "Soon you will get everything in your life. May be I'm your ladyluck." Asim then tells Himanshi that he won't let her go.
‘Tumhara Peche Mudh-Mudh Ke Dekhna Mujhe Badnaam Kar Gaya’
In the promo, Asim was also seen asking her as to when she realised that she loved him, to which, she said, "Hum tumhare mehfil se uth ke gaye chup chap. Tumhara peche mudh-mudh ke dekhna mujhe badnaam kar gaya."
Asim Pops The Question, ‘Will You Marry Me?’
The Kashmiri model was then seen going down his knees and proposing Himanshi. He was seen telling her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her; and pops the question, "Will you marry me? Do you love me?" Himanshi then says, "Yes, I do."
View this post on Instagram
#BiggBoss phir ek baar laaye hai #AsiManshi ko ek saath! ♥ Dekhiye inki love story ka ek naya chapter aaj raat 10:30 baje se. Anytime on @voot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan
A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Jan 27, 2020 at 11:40pm PST
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla To Compete In Mall Task; Here's When It Will Be Held!
Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 4 Drops To Second Place; Bigg Boss 13 Witnesses Major Jump