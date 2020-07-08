Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Buys His Dream Car BMW 5 Series, Fans Celebrate By Trending Him On Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz recently took to social media to share some happy news with his fans and followers. The model-actor shared a flurry of pictures of his new car, the luxurious BMW 5 Series M Sports. He captioned the post by writing, "I'm extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports"

He then went on to give a shout out to the car dealership by adding, “I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi. They deal in Luxury Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that’s smooth & hassle free. I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you’re looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service.” Check out the post below:

Asim’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to Twitter to congratulate the young star by trending on #CongratulationsAsim on the microblogging site. Some of the reactions/tweets are as follows:

On the work front, Asim recently starred alongside ladylove Himanshi Khurana in their second music video Kalla Sohna Nai. Sung by Preetinder, the video is directed by Gurinder Bawa, who also directed the duo's previous music video.

