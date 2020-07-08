    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Buys His Dream Car BMW 5 Series, Fans Celebrate By Trending Him On Twitter

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz recently took to social media to share some happy news with his fans and followers. The model-actor shared a flurry of pictures of his new car, the luxurious BMW 5 Series M Sports. He captioned the post by writing, "I'm extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports"

      Asim Riaz

      He then went on to give a shout out to the car dealership by adding, “I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi. They deal in Luxury Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that’s smooth & hassle free. I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you’re looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service.” Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      I’m extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi. They deal in Luxury Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that’s smooth & hassle free. I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you’re looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service. @tcmdelhi @amitmehta9999 #TheCarMall #NewDelhi #TCMDelhi#AsimRiaz #LuxuryCars# 9811242588

      A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on Jul 8, 2020 at 3:44am PDT

      Asim’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to Twitter to congratulate the young star by trending on #CongratulationsAsim on the microblogging site. Some of the reactions/tweets are as follows:

      On the work front, Asim recently starred alongside ladylove Himanshi Khurana in their second music video Kalla Sohna Nai. Sung by Preetinder, the video is directed by Gurinder Bawa, who also directed the duo's previous music video.

      ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana Had High Fever While Shooting 'Kalla Sohna Nai’ With Her Boyfriend Asim Riaz

      ALSO READ: Asim Riaz & Himanshi's Khyaal Rakhya Kar Is Out; AsiManshi's Magical Chemistry Will Melt Your Heart!

      Read more about: asim riaz bigg boss 13 bigg boss
      Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 21:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X