Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Calls Arti Singh As Sidharth Shukla's Fixed Deposit; He Asks Sid To li*k His

The friends-turned-foes Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight has taken a whole new dimension in the Bigg Boss 13 house. As per the promo shared by Colors TV, Asim was seen making as disgusting comments just like Sidharth! In one of the promos, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim was seen calling Arti, Sidharth's fixed deposit, while in another promo, he was seen asking Sid to 'lick his shoe'.

In the video shared by Colors, Sidharth was seen furious because of Asim, as the latter was heard saying, "fixed deposit hai uski," and then the camera focussed on Arti. After hearing Asim's statement, Arti was seen crying inconsolably.

When Sidharth lashed out at Asim and asked him the meaning of fixed deposit, the latter cross questioned him if he doesn't know the meaning of the word. Sidharth was seen shouting and asking, 'Who is my fixed deposit here?' He further added, "Fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it's dirty."

The viewers must be aware that majority of tasks, this season has been cancelled, due to the contestants' behaviour. The recent task was also cancelled and Bigg Boss reprimanded Vishal Aditya Singh for his biased and wrong decision.

The channel shared another promo, in which, Bigg Boss was seen asking the contestants to name two contestants who were responsible for cancelling the tasks. While Shefali took Vishal's name for the egg task, Paras Chhabra points out fingers at Shehnaz Gill for the paint task. Asim was seen taking Sidharth's name. Sidharth then went near Asim and said, "Mai aa gaya. Le ab khush."

Asim was then seen taking off his shoe and asking Sid, "Chaat le isko! (Lick this!)" Sidharth is then shown sticking his tongue out and called Asim, 'Hatela (crackpot).' An angry Asim was seen calling Sidharth 'gutter' to which Sid replied that he was like clean water, but got dirty when he came in contact with a gutter (referring to Asim).

