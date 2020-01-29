Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Dating Mumbai Model; Does Himanshi Khurana Know This?

Asim Is Dating A Model!

Yes, you read it right! In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Asim is seen revealing to Sidharth that he is a relationship with a model. He was seen telling Sid that his last relationship happened in August. When Sid asked, "Toot gaya (if they broke-up)," Asim replied, "Nahi tootha nahi ab tak. Baat nahi ho rahi acha se." Asim also revealed that the girl is model from Bombay (Mumbai) and their relationship is complicated.

Vikas Gupta Exposes Asim

Also, in a recent promo, as Asim and Himanshi were seen spending some cosy time, Vikas Gupta was seen telling Shehnaz Gill that Asim has a girlfriend outside the house and they haven't parted ways. Vikas was also seen questioning Asim about the same in front of Himanshi, which left Asim fuming.

Umar Riaz Lashes Out At Vikas

Meanwhile, Asim's brother Umar is not happy with Vikas and has lashed out at him. Umar tweeted, "Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother's. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories! #AsimRiaz #KingAsim." - (sic)

Asim Exposed!

Fans are also divided over this issue (exposing Asim) - while a few supported Asim, lashed out at Vikas and blamed him (and channel) for ruining Asim's reputation and game; a few were happy that Asim was exposed.

Love Confession & Proposal, A Forced Drama!

Coming back to Himanshi's reply for Asim's proposal... The Punjabi singer-actress didn't say a clear yes or no to Asim's marriage proposal, and asked for more time. A section of viewers feel that the ‘love confession and proposal' were all fake and forced drama.