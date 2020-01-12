    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Opens Up About The Allegations Levelled By Amrita Dhanoa

      Amrita Dhanoa recent hogged the limelight when she was arrested by the Mumbai police in a sex racket case. The actress had previously alleged that Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Arhaan Khan was in a relationship with her. She claimed that he duped her of Rs 5 lakh and that his real name is Mazhar Khan. Amrita has blamed Arhaan for her recent arrest as well.

      Arhaan Khan has now come forward and given his clarification on the entire matter. He told TOI, “Yes, even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean I don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested. I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don’t know this girl. However, few publications went ahead and did her interview and she got a chance to spread the lie. I still stand on my ground that I don’t know this girl and have never met her, how can I date her or be in a live-relationship."

      He went on to add, “If I have taken money from her please ask her to show bank transactions and prove it. I am ready to give her Rs 5 crores, if she can prove that I took money from her. Also, if I had dated her please ask her to show my pictures with her. She has not been able to give any proof. Bigg Boss is Asia’s biggest reality show and I have seen this in the past also where people have used someone’s name for publicity. She is also doing the same. We all remember how before Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding, a girl claimed of being his wife. She had cut her wrist also for him. But we all know it was fake."

      For the uninitiated, Arhaan is currently dating actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai. The duo was seen having a lot of arguments on the show prior to his exit.

