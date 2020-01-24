Bigg Boss 13 Day 117 Synopsis: Contestants Get Punished, Become ‘Sevaks’ Of The House

Adding her own unique twist to the regular wake-up routine, Shehnaaz ups the quirkiness quotient of the show. After the daily morning dance session, the entertainer of the house Shehnaaz gets into a musical banter with a crow that pays them a morning visit. While Shehnaz is amused, Rashami seems to be rather entertained.

As the day goes by, Bigg Boss suddenly calls everyone in the living area. Taking Vishal's example, he reprimands the contestants for their casual attitude towards the tasks. Known for conveniently getting the tasks called off, it's now time for the contestants to pay the price. After announcing that it was the contestants' last task to get immunity, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to evaluate themselves based on their past performances. As a surprise, they have to jointly nominate two contestants who they feel are responsible for getting the majority of the tasks cancelled. Those two nominated will have to face serious repercussions.

Arguments and fights break out inside the house and the contestants keep delaying the final judgment. After a lot of disagreements and chaos, Bigg Boss takes over. Sarcastically applauding them for their irresponsible behaviour, Bigg Boss schools them and orders two nominations from each contestant. Making the final decision based on the votes, Bigg Boss announces the names of those two contestants who will be the 'Sevaks' of the house. As Sevaks, the said contestants will have to work on other members' house duties along with their personal duties.

Shefali Jariwala plays her card and reveals that they have been addressing Aarti as Sidharth's 'fixed deposit' behind their back. Furious at the allegation, Aarti confronts Rashami which makes the fight uglier as Aarti breaks down.

Aarti takes over the washroom corner and cries her heart out. Siddhartha spots her and asks her the reason. Aarti responds by saying that she is hurt because her friend Rashami has been backbiting about her. She cries her heart out to Bigg Boss in the confession room later in the day.

Which two contestants will be elected and become the 'Sevaks' of the house?