Bigg Boss 13 Day 130 Synopsis: Housemates Get A Final Chance To Win Immunity

As the Bigg Boss 13 comes closer to the finale, the contestants want to see themselves win the trophy. In the mood of entertaining the housemates, Sidharth takes on the commentator's role by enacting Bigg Boss and announces a task in his signature style.

Rashami and Shehnaz are kept out of the game owing to their health conditions. He says that Paras also can’t play as he is also unwell and is sleeping while Aarti is busy, hence Mahira is the only one who is fit to play. He continues to pull Mahira’s leg by saying that she will compete with herself and will also do the 'Sanchalan’ and her decision will be final.

Later, Bigg Boss announces an unexpected task which gives the nominated contestants a second chance to win immunity and secure their place in the finale week. In the task, Paras and Mahira are locked in one jail while Aarti and Shehnaz are in another. Each jail has 5 gates. The immunity card is placed in between the two jails and one contestant has to cross all the gates to win immunity. The keys to the gates are kept on a table to which only the elite club members have access. At different intervals, a gong will ring and after every gong, whoever picks the keys gets a chance to release the contestant of their choice and bring them a step ahead. The one contestant who reaches the end of the jail will win immunity.

Rashami, Asim and Sidharth are unable to come to a consensus on which contestant they want to save. While Rashami and Asim choose Aarti and Shehnaz, Sidharth decides to support Paras to return the favour for the last nominations when Paras saved him. The first gong rings and Asim tries to block Sidharth from taking the key but he manages to grab it. Sidharth opens the gate for Paras. This leaves Paras in tears as he didn’t expect it while Aarti and Shehnaz seem heartbroken. Asim sees this as an opportunity to turn Shehnaz and Aarti against Sidharth. He tries to give them a reality check but Shehnaz gets angry and bashes Asim. She tells him to back off since she wasn’t his priority and that he wanted to save Aarti. The fight gets ugly when Sidharth and Asim get into a verbal spat.

Before signing off for the day, Shehnaz has a word with Sidharth on why he didn’t save her. Their discussion ends up in a fight. After a while, Aarti too joins the chat. She informs Sidharth that even though he saved Paras, they have always supported him. Eventually, Sidharth asks them to not talk to him as he is the bad guy. Will this be the end of Sidnaaz so close to the finale? Which contestant will finally get the immunity?

