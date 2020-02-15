Bigg Boss 13: Delnaaz Irani Opens Up On Rashami Desai And Arhaan Khan’s Relationship

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s tumultuous relationship garnered a lot of attention on Bigg Boss 13 especially when was revealed to have concealed facts about his first marriage from Rashami. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, former Bigg Boss season 6 finalist and actress Delnaaz Irani opened up about Rasahmi's life coming out in the open on the show.

Delnaaz said, "I feel really bad for Rashami. There is a lot of hard work, a lot of struggle that an actor goes through. Makes a name, comes at the top and then enters Bigg Boss only to know that all the chapters of your life are coming out in open. That is a little bit hurtful."

She went on to add, "Rashami reminds me of Aashka Goradia, who was a contestant with me. I find a lot of similarities between these two girls. They are very respectful. Every time I have met Rashami I find her very sweet and respectful. I feel very bad for her on watching something like this. It is her life. Maybe she wanted to make a decision and she is a matured person. She is dealing with so many people on a daily basis. Doing something like this or getting their past out in such a manner. Even if she has realized that this is something very terrible in life that has happened, I still feel that she was graceful enough to just cover up everything."

For the uninitiated, Arhaan had made some irresponsible comments about Rashami’s financial woes on the show. This was followed by host Salman Khan bashing Arhaan for concealing facts about his previous marriage and kids from Rashami. It must be also recollected that he had proposed marriage to the Uttaran actress in the glasshouse. However, post-Arhaan’s eviction, Rashami Desai was seen stating twice that she doesn’t want to be in a relationship with Arhaan any longer.

It must be noted that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 finale will be held in the next few hours. The fans of the show are waiting with bated breath to find out who comes out as a winner. The top six finalists of this season, who will be fighting for the trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra respectively.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Sidharth Shukla Courted Controversies

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Most Controversial Moments In The Bigg Boss House