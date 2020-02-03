BB 13: Did Rashami Desai Announce Her Break-up With Arhaan After Himanshi's Major Revelation?

Arhaan's Messenger Himanshi!

It has to be recalled, when Arhaan was in the house, Salman scolded Arhaan for hiding about his kid to Rashami. The Dabangg actor was furious at Arhaan as he proposed to Rashami without revealing about his past life. Post this, although the duo had a few arguments, they decided to clear things after they come out of the Bigg Boss house. But, recently, Himanshi re-entered the house as Asim's connection and was seen telling a few things about Arhaan to Rashami. Himanashi revealed to Rashami that Arhaan wanted to clarify about the ‘house key' matter (that Salman keeps teasing Rashami).

Himanshi Exposed!

Also, Himanshi was seen telling Asim and Vishal about Arhaan as to how ‘bechara' he (Arhaan) is since he cried in front of her and wanted Rashami to clarify few things on national television but she didn't take a stand for him. Rashami was miffed with Arhaan's behaviour. She also didn't like Himanshi discussing about her life with Asim and Vishal.

Devoleena Clarifies Rashami Didn't Know About Arhaan's Marriage & Kid

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen clarifying to Salman that her good friend Rashami neither knew about Arhaan's marriage nor kid. This shocked everyone, as they thought Rashami was aware of Arhaan's first marriage.

Rashami Lashes Out At Arhaan

Rashami was seen lashing out at Arhaan and saying, "Usko jake dukhda rone ki kya zaroorat thi, jabki mein iss show mein hoon. Itna trust nahi hai kya usko. Merko in cheezon mein hi nahi panda hai. Himanshi... usko boldena ki mereko inn chezon mein panda nahi hai. Because what he is doing behind my back, I'm not liking him. Arhaan ka tere paas ana hi galat hai."

Rashami Tells Himanshi...

Rashami also added, "Himanshi please tell him... Agar itni se respect ki ho na kabi, usko bolna ki muh band karke doh hafte chup rahe." The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also told the Punjabi singer that she will show the right or wrong when she comes out of the house.

Rashami Officially Breaks-up With Arhaan!

A closed source informed Spotboye, "Rashami has made up her mind and has conveyed to Himanshi and Devoleena to spread the message to her family and team that she doesn't want to be with Arhaan Khan anymore and he shouldn't be involved in her life hereafter. She has officially called it quits, even before she exits the house."