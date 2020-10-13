    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Buys A Plush Sea-Facing Flat, Fans Celebrate & Share Video Of The House

      Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has achieved another milestone. The actor-model has purchased a plush sea-facing flat. Asim shared the happy news with his fans and followers in a video on his Instagram story. The sneak peek clip was also shared by his fans on Twitter and couldn't stop gushing about his new abode.

      Asim Riaz

      After Asim, his father Riaz Ahmed Chaudhary also shared a touching post with pride over his son's achievement. He took to the microblogging site and tweeted, "A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve." Check out the tweet below:

      A fan shared the video and the house and wrote, "Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side! Soo soothing! Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz. Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place. Congratulations Asim (sic)" Take a look at the video here shared by Asim's fans:

      On the work front, Asim was recently seen alongside Sehnoor in the remix version of the retro song 'Badan Pe Sitare.'

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 1:30 [IST]
