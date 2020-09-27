Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor-singer recently informed her fans and followers through her social media account about the diagnosis. She then went on to request everyone who has come in physical contact with her to get themselves tested.

The 28-year-old tweeted, “I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening (sic).”

She went on to add, “I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care.” She also shared a note on her Instagram account. Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏 A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:18pm PDT

For the uninitiated, Himanshi recently stood in solidarity with the farmers of the nation who are protesting against the farm bills that were recently passed by the government. She was a part of the protests during the Bharat Bandh and mentioned that she decided to get tested for COVID-19 after she recently took part in the massive gathering.

