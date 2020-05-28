Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Jariwala's Father-In-Law Passes Away; Couple Flies To Delhi Amid Lockdown

The Couple Flew To Delhi And Then Drove To Ghaziabad

During a conversation with India Forums, Parag talked about the untimely demise of his father and said, "Yes, he was not well. And it happened on Monday. He went for his dialysis and suddenly he got an attack. Shefali and I reached yesterday. We took a flight from Mumbai and luckily the flight services had already started or else we would have to travel by road."

Shefali's Instagram Post

Shefali documented their flying experience from Mumbai airport amid the nationwide lockdown and shared it with her fans through her Instagram profile. She posted several pictures from the airport and wrote, "One of the busiest airports in the world #mumbaiairport , never looked so deserted before...lifeless I can say... this has been such a saddening travel experience... no hugs, no kisses, no enthusiasm... only fear. I pray to god it all becomes normal soon... but then wondering , maybe this is the new normal.... and it's time to accept it ? ... hope not !"

Shefali Wearing Protective Gear

In the post, she can be seen wearing protective gear while at the airport. Sporting a black hoodie, Shefali can be seen wearing a face mask as well as a face shield to protect herself from the deadly virus. Shefali and Parag, who have been married for 6 years, dated for a few years before finally tying the knot on August 12, 2014, in a court marriage.