Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Paras Walks Away With Rs 10L; Salman Declares Sidharth Shukla As Winner

Salman Khan Performs

The show started with Salman Khan's damakedaar performance to medley of songs and funny acts, and introduced to the top 6 contestants. The actor revealed how big this season was and has been a big success because of viewers. He also trolled the ex-contestants.

Contestants Get Emotional

The contestants got emotional as they were shown videos of their parents praising them. Also he spoke about Paras and Shehnaz. The ex-contestants, who were present, expressed their view as to who would win the show.

Paras Walks Away With Rs 10 Lakh Briefcase

Salman Khan announced about the eviction with a twist! He revealed that one of the finalist who thing they might not win the show can take Rs 1 lakh briefcase and quit the game. He asked the housemates to press the buzzer and gave them 30 seconds. Paras Chhabra pressed the button, took the briefcase and left the show.

Paras-Mahira & Asim-Himanshi Perform

Love birds, Paras, Shehnaz and Mahira, and Asim-Himanshi also gave a romantic performance on the 'Mere Sohneya'. Sunil Grover dressed like Amitabh Bachchan, recited hilarious poem on Bigg Boss 13 and made everyone, especially Salman laugh out loud with his ‘Bala' dance.

Harbhajan Singh & Mohammad Kaif Promote Their New Show

Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif promote their new show Unacademy Road Safety World Series on march 7, which is for a noble cause. The duo also reveal that the duo wants Shehnaz. They also entered the Bigg Boss house and congratulated Sana for the new show.

Arti Gets Eliminated; Madhurima & Vishal Perform

Salman then revealed that a family member of the evicted contestant will enter and take the evicted contestant. Arti's mother entered to take her out.

Madhurima and Vishal performed on stage. They recreated their frying pan moment through a dance performance.

Rashami Gets Eliminated; Asim, Sid & Sana Declared Top 3 Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty and contestants - Karan Patel, Adaa Kha, Tejaswi Prakash, Balraj Segal. Adaa khan asked Salman to kiss chipkali, but he said that he can't kiss as he is not allowed to kiss anyone in front of his mother, who was present on stage. The KKK contestants along with Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to eliminated a contestant. KKK contestants and Bigg Boss 13 contestants performed a task after which Rohit asked the contestants to open the box in front of them. Sana and Sidharth opened ‘safe' boxes, while Asim and Rashami were asked to open the box together. Asim was declared safe, while Rashami got eliminated. Asim, Sid and Sana declared top three contestants.

Rashami & Sidharth Perform; Shehnaz Gets Eliminated

Rashami & Sidharth gave sizzling performance to the song ‘Ang laga de' and also enacted their infamous ‘aise ladkhi' fight.

Before announcing the second runner-up, Salman praised all the three contestants and said that with very heavy heart, he is announcing that Shehnaz Gill is out of top two race.

Sidharth & Shehnaz Perform

Sidharth and Shehnaz's sweet moments in the Bigg Boss house is shown. Sana performs to the song ‘Dil diya gala' and the duo perform to the song, ‘Accha chalta hun', ‘Aja piya', ‘Jane kyon', ‘Hum bane tum bane ek duje ke liye', ‘Ja, mujhe na ab yaad aa', ‘Pachtaoge', ‘Iss mein tera ghata', and ‘Hauli hauli'.

Sidharth & Asim Switch Off Bigg Boss House Lights

Sidharth and Asim, the top two finalists gave an electric performance to medley of songs. The switched off the house lights and joined Salman on stage. Salman declared Sidharth as the winner who got Rs 50 lakh cash prize and also VIVO smartphone.

Salman also gave all the four finalists a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi. They get to go along with their (one) companion.