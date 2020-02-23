Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Paras Chhabra Claims To Have Blocked Ex-Girlfriend Akanksha Puri On Whatsapp

Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Paras Chhabra, in a recent interview, stated that he’s blocked ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri on WhatsApp whilst adding 'good’ friend Mahira Sharma on speed-dial.

Paras, who is currently a part of Colors wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, opened up about his break up with Akanksha to TellyChakkar and said, “You won’t believe I have blocked 506 unknown contacts on my WhatsApp and now I have blocked another person who happens to be Akanksha.” (sic)

He went on to add, “Let me tell everyone that Akanksha’s chapter is over and I haven’t met her post finale. I have come across videos of Akanksha and the things that she has spoken about me are untrue and I don’t want to react on it. If a person is suffering from a heartbreak then they wouldn’t flaunt makeup and would be smiling and giving interviews in media. I did not break-up with her before taking up Bigg Boss as people would think that just because I got a big show I ended my relationship. I have never spoken ill about her only after when Salman Khan pinpointed in Weekend Ka Vaar.”

For the uninitiated, Akanksha Puri and Paras Chabbra’s relationship witnessed a major jolt when Paras made some shocking statements against his girlfriend in the Bigg Boss house. This was also accompanied by him getting really close with co-contestant Mahira Sharma. It must be recollected that Akanksha too opened up about the break up a while back and said, "I moved out way before..the day he disrespected me and lied about things in our relationship..for me it was over.”

