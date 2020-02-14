Bigg Boss' Finalists' Journey Videos: Sidharth Gets Teary-eyed; Asim Goes Shirtless; Sana Excited

As we all know, Mahira Sharma was the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 13. This left the Bigg Boss house with top six finalists - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. Now, it's time that the Bigg Boss 13 finalists gets credit for their remarkable journey in the house! Just like other seasons, this year too, the finalists were shown their journey videos.

As per the latest promo, all the six finalists got emotional and teary-eyed as Bigg Boss showed their journey in the house. Indeed, it was a bumpy journey for each one of them as they had to see and hear lot of things that they wouldn't have even imagined. Well, everything is over now and in just a day winner will be declared.

Sidharth’s Journey Sidharth was called 'hero' by Bigg Boss and his journey had cute videos of his and Asim as well as Shehnaz's bonding were shown as the audience cheered him. The actor was emotional and got teary-eyed. Asim Goes Shirtless In the video, Bigg Boss was seen telling Asim, 'Humne pehli baar kisko itne khareeb se safalta ki seedi chadte dekha hain'. His captaincy/task videos and cute friendship with Sid were shown. Bigg Boss called Asim, the 'fighter'. The Kashmiri model even goes shirtless on stage, which made the crowd crazy. An Excited Shehnaz Says ‘Bigg Boss Ne Mujhe Famous Bana Diya’ Shehnaz was extremely excited as she saw so many audiences cheering her. As she was shown video, Bigg Boss said, "Bigg Boss 13 ka naam Jab bi liya jayega, Shehnaz ka naam zaroor liya jayega." Sana said, "Bigg Boss ne mujhe famous bana diya." Rashami, Arti & Paras’ Videos Rashami Desai (her fight with Sid, ups and downs in personal life due to Arhaan and memorable bonds with housemates), Arti Singh (from being confused to independent player) and Paras Chhabra (his journey and bond with Sid) top got emotional and teary-eyed as they watched their journey videos.

Whose journey was remarkable one? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz and Paras To Have Swayamvar in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors! Details inside