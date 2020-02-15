Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth-Asim’s Takkar Performance Is A Must Watch

After spending four and a half months in the house, the top six Bigg Boss 13 finalists - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra were videos of their Bigg Boss journey. The six finalists were excited and at the same time got emotional and teary-eyed as video comprised of their bumpy journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Today (February 15), the grand finale will be aired on Colors TV and one of them will be the lucky one to hold the trophy! But before this happens, the viewers will get to watch their favourite contestants for one last time! Get ready for some damakedaar performances as the contestants will be seen giving some sizzling and rocking performances during the BB 13 grand finale.

The finalists, who have got a major makeovers, will also be seen performing at the finale night. And the major highlight will be Sidharth and Asim's electric 'takkar' wali performance to the song 'Ghamand Kar' song. Well, the 'khadak' looks and the song is apt for the two strong finalists.

Sidharth will also be seen giving sizzling performance with Rashami Desai to the song 'Ang laga de re'. Their performance will be in the form of an act as in between the song, the duo will be seen enacting their infamous 'aisi ladki' fight.

Asim will be performing with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The duo's romantic performance to the song, 'Mere soniya' will surely impress their AsiManshi fans.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of other contestants' acts.

