Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana Decides To Undergo COVID-19 Test After Being Unwell For Two Days

A number of celebrities from the film and television industries have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days. Just today, Ishqbaaz fame actress, Shrenu Parikh revealed that she has also contracted the novel coronavirus disease. The actress took to social media to reveal that she is in the hospital and is recovering.

And now, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana too has opened up on Twitter and revealed that she hasn’t been keeping well for a while and has undergone COVID-19 tests.

The news was shared by the Himanshi’s manager Nidhi who wrote, “@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for COVID-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou,”

Nidhi then went on to urge Himanshi’s fans to abstain from indulging in fake news by adding, “It’s not a joke to say someone positive with Covid until the result is out. Please stop the non sense and try to understand the mental condition she and everyone connected to her is going through.” (sic). Check out the post below:

@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) July 15, 2020

On behalf of Himanshi, her manager also conveyed that she will share her reports once they are out.

On the work front, Himanshi recently starred alongside boyfriend Asim Riaz in their second music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Sung by Preetinder, the video is directed by Gurinder Bawa, who also directed the duo's previous music video.

