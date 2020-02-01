BB 13: Himanshi Faints During Task; Housemates Panic & Ask If She's Breathing; Here's What Happened!

Housemates Panic As Himanshi Faints

As per the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Asim Riaz is seen throwing notes, while the other housemates rush to collect it and are seen pushing each other. Unfortunately, during the tussle, Himanshi gets hurt and falls unconscious; Asim Riaz rushes towards her. The housemates panic and are seen asking if she is breathing while Asim was seen lifting her and taking her inside the house for medical help.

Fans Worried

As soon as the promo was shown on television, viewers too were worried about Himanshi. They took to social media and asked if Himanshi is fine. Take a look at a few tweets!

Idrish Khan: Hua kya hai #HimashiKhurana ko plss koi detail batao

Punitha: Get well soon #HimashiKhurana

@Ravneet72829471 & Cezane Syed Tweet

@Ravneet72829471: it's painful 😭😭 Plz baba g himanshi thik ho 🙏 or jldi se iss kuute bb se bahr ajye safely🙏💔 #HimashiKhurana.

Cezane Syed: #HimashiKhurana :( Hope she is fine.... #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaWar.

What Really Happened To Himanshi?

According to Spotboye report, "During the task, Himanshi got a bad jerk on her back, legs and neck as Vikas Gupta almost fell on her. The pain was unbearable which resulted in the actress falling unconscious." Apparently, the doctors examined her for a few hours and she is fine now.

Task Cancelled; Arti Safe From Next Nomination

Coming back to the task, in yesterday's promo, Bigg Boss was seen asking Vikas whom he would like to eliminate from the task. The producer was seen taking Kashmera Shah's name, which didn't go down with her. Even Shehnaz Gill was seen upset with Vikas and asked him to become mastermind elsewhere.

It is being said that the task is cancelled, but Arti Singh has been saved from the next nomination.

Biggboss13spy shared a picture and captioned it, "Bigg Boss cancelled captaincy task but Bigg Boss saved Arti from nomination."

Malang Actors To Promote Film On Bigg Boss

As per the reports that are doing the rounds on social media, this Weekend Ka Vaar, the viewers will get to watch Malang actors - Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani promoting their film on the sets.