Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Responds To The Suicide Comment Made By Shehnaz Gill’s Father

Shehnaz's Father Makes Major Revealtions

Shehnaz's father revealed that the Punjabi singer made sure that his daughter doesn't get any work in the industry and because of this she had almost slipped into depression. He also added that although he asked her to leave the industry. she didn't give up and kept trying to work.

Santokh Singh Sukh Says...

Santokh Singh Sukh was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Himanshi has tortured my daughter to an extent that she would have committed suicide. After their controversy, whenever Shehnaaz used to post any picture of her on social media, there used to be 100 comments, 90 were abusive and it was all done by Himanshi's PR team. Himanshi was in the industry from 15 years and Shehnaaz that time was just a year-and-half old in it. So, this girl used to make sure that she doesn't get any work."

'Everything Was Fed By Himanshi'

He further added, "There have been times when people called my daughter for work and then she was sent back home from the set saying aap chale jaao hamne kisi aur ko le liya hai. Everything was fed by Himanshi. Because of her experience, she shared a good rapport with directors and producers and used to call them saying is bandi ko kaam nahi dena. Shehnaz almost slipped into depression and that's when I told her to leave the industry but she didn't give up."

Himanshi Says...

Now, Himanshi has responded to the same. She tweeted, "Agar apki Beti ne meri viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyaiye ki khud hi controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao . jab ki apki Beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai .app soch smj kr interview do. (If your daughter has attempted suicide because of me, please also make her understand that she started the controversy and disturbed herself. Your daughter, in a Canada based interview also said that she got work because of the controversy. Please think and give interviews.)"