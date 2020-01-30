Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Reveals To Asim The Reason Behind Her Break-up With Chow
Recently, Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim Riaz's connection. Asim was extremely happy to see her back in the Bigg Boss house. He was seen hugging and kissing her. It has to be recalled that post her eviction, Himanshi broke-up with her boyfriend Chow. In the latest episode, Himanshi opened up to Asim and revealed what went wrong between her and her fiancé Chow that led to their break-up.
Chow Got Protective Towards Himanshi
Himanshi was seen telling Asim that her boyfriend Chow is a very common person and was not comfortable watching Asim continuously expressing his feelings for her. She revealed that Chow got extremely protective towards her and when she was expecting emotional support from him, she didn't get.
Himanshi Went Through A Bad Phase, But Chow Didn't Meet Her
She also revealed to Asim that she went through a bad phase after her elimination from Bigg Boss 13 and was extremely lonely as her boyfriend didn't talk to her. She said, "Mai laash ki tarah padi hui thi room me, mere paagalon wale haal ho gaye the." The actress said that she would break down and throw things, and would cry endlessly.
Himanshi Reveals To Asim...
The Punjabi singer-actress mentioned that her mother was worried about her. Himanshi also added that she has given it all to the relationship, but neither Chow nor his family members asked about her health or asked her as to how she was post her eviction.
Himanshi Reveals Why She Decided To End Her Relationship With Chow
When they tried talking to Chow, he would bring up Asim and questioned her for supporting him. She thought that if she stayed in the relationship, she will be questioned the entire life. Since she didn't want to lose her self-respect, she decided to end their nine-year long-relationship.
Himanshi also revealed that her mother is extremely crazy about Asim and had sent a message - She has asked him to not get aggressive.
