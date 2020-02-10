Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Shares Another Picture Of Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana Reacts

Hollywood star John Cena recently made headlines for sharing Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s picture on his Instagram. And now, the former WWE superstar has shared another picture of Asim Riaz with the hashtag #AsimRiazForTheWin and the words, 'Change my mind.’ Hence, making it very clear that he is rooting for Asim to win Bigg Boss 13.

Former contestant and good friend Himanshi Khurana was quick to react by posting lit emojis on the picture. This was followed by actress Meera Chopra tweeting, “#bigbosss13 should actually thank #AsimRiaz for making the show popular internationally too. #JohnCena promotimg #AsimForTheWin” (sic).

Fans have already flooded the post with likes and comments whilst thanking the wrestler for extending his support to Asim. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Feb 10, 2020 at 12:30am PST

Television actor Amit Tandon too reacted to the post and wrote, "When WWE superstar @JohnCena supports Asim for the 2nd time, then you realize that whatever bias is actually going on against him doesnt hold much weight. Let the results speak for itself without manipulation! #AsimForTheWin."

For the uninitiated, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be held on February 15. Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra have already secured a spot in the highly awaited finale. On the other hand, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill have been nominated for this week’s elimination. It will be interesting to see as to who would take home the coveted trophy.

ALSO READ: Himanshi Asks Netizens Not To Create Rift Between Her & Umar; Shares Pic Of Asim Proposing Her

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Wrestler John Cena Shares A Picture Of Asim Riaz On Social Media, Fans Go Berserk!