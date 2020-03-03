    For Quick Alerts
      BB 13: Khabri Calls Asim Riaz Ehsan Faramosh; Shares Snapshots Of Him Pleading Celebs To Trend Asim

      While Siddharth lifted Bigg Boss 13 trophy, the Kashmiri model Asim Riaz, who managed to impress viewers, emerged as the runner-up. Although the show ended, Sidharth and Asim's fans have been fighting on social media. Recently, even Sidharth had shared a message and asked fans not to pull each other down and to spread positivity. But looks like the fan war is not going to stop! It has to be recalled that the biggest influencers for the show was The Khabri. Recently, by sharing snapshots, The Khabri has claimed that they used to urge celebrities to post in Asim Riaz's favour, and get trends on his name.

      The Khabri tweeted, "Celebs and verified accounts se trend k lye kesy Request kar ke tweets karvani parti thi is ehsan faramosh Asim ke lye (Look how we used to request celebrities and people with verified accounts to tweet for this ungrateful Asim) Check my Insta story for proofs." - (sic)

      BB 13: Khabri Calls Asim Riaz Ehsan Faramosh; Shares Snapshots Of Him Pleading Celebs To Trend Asim

      In the snapshots, we can see the messages to influencers like Kamaal R Khan and Salil Anand requesting them to tweet using the trending hashtag for Asim.

      The Khabri also revealed the final voting results and tweeted, "Exclusive and Confirmed Votings of BB13 Finale#SidharthShukla 37%#AsimRiaz 17%#ShehnaazGill 16%#RashamiDesai 15%#ParasChabbra 8%#ArtiSingh 7%."

      Apparently, The Khabri is miffed with Riaz brothers and called them unthankful. This happened as Asim shared a tweet where he thanked a few fan clubs and said that he would arrange a meet. However, the actor did not mention Khabri's name in the post, which seemed to have irked the influencer.

      The Khabri also wrote an open letter to Asim and his fans, calling them thankless.

      The latest tweet read, "It would have ended Just after 1 Tweet i quoted for Asim but the Reactions we got frm His fans and othrs Forced us to tweet again and Again Maine Open Letter Likh ke Pyaar se b samjhaya Khud ko Justify b kiya Warnings b di but wo bas mazaak Udha Rhe the 😊. I Rest My Case!"

      (Social media posts are not edited)

