Bigg Boss 13’s Koena Mitra Files Police Complaint Against Imposter Running Fake Account In Her Name

Koena Mitra who made a big splash last year by participating in Bigg Boss 13 has now filed an FIR against an imposter who has been running a fake Instagram account in her name. The actress opened up in detail about her ordeal in an interview with the Times of India

Koena revealed, "So since December, I was getting a lot of requests from my followers on Twitter to join Instagram but I was not up for it. But then last month, I thought of opening it since the lockdown is going on and everyone is free and active on social media. But then I found out there is already a fake account which is being run in my name which has more than 36k followers."

She went on to add, "So then I thought of opening an account and later reporting about the same. But then I found out that the person reported my account after reading my tweet or maybe after finding out that I am on Instagram. And Instagram did not even care to verify who is fake or who is original. I then filed a cybercrime complaint against that person who had also mentioned his e-mail id. I want the police to take strict action against the same and also want them to check whether he is fooling people under my name."

