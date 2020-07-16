    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13’s Koena Mitra Files Police Complaint Against Imposter Running Fake Account In Her Name

      By
      |

      Koena Mitra who made a big splash last year by participating in Bigg Boss 13 has now filed an FIR against an imposter who has been running a fake Instagram account in her name. The actress opened up in detail about her ordeal in an interview with the Times of India

      Koena revealed, "So since December, I was getting a lot of requests from my followers on Twitter to join Instagram but I was not up for it. But then last month, I thought of opening it since the lockdown is going on and everyone is free and active on social media. But then I found out there is already a fake account which is being run in my name which has more than 36k followers."

      Koena Mitra

      She went on to add, "So then I thought of opening an account and later reporting about the same. But then I found out that the person reported my account after reading my tweet or maybe after finding out that I am on Instagram. And Instagram did not even care to verify who is fake or who is original. I then filed a cybercrime complaint against that person who had also mentioned his e-mail id. I want the police to take strict action against the same and also want them to check whether he is fooling people under my name."

      ALSO READ: Koena Mitra: Those Writing Essays Mourning Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Used To Mock Him

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Contestants Won't Get Paid Weekly? Policies & Contract Change Due To COVID-19!

      Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 20:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X