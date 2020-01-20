Bigg Boss 13: Madurima Says Vishal Had Hit Her In Past; Adds She Was Mentally Traumatised

‘It Was Mental Torture’

Madurima was quoted by BollywoodLife as saying, "It was mental torture. He had given me false hopes, which I realised later. Inside the house, he kept on poking me and made me feel disgusted about myself. He said I am zero, my career is zero and I have done nothing professionally without him. If you raise questions on someone's professional credentials, anyone would get instigating. He said I was someone solely because of him and that was traumatizing."

'Vishal Isolated Madhurima In The House’

The actress added that Vishal isolated her in the house and wanted her to be out of the show. She further said that although the slipper incident wasn't a huge one, he created drama.

Vishal Provoked Her Non-stop & Succeeded

She revealed that Vishal was unhappy with her presence. He provoked her non-stop and succeeded in instigating her to a level that she finally hit him. The actress further said, "If I was out of my senses, I would have hit him on the head but I hit him on his butt as I knew it would not hurt to a great extent. He wanted me out and got the needed reaction from me."

‘He Has Hit Me Various Times But I Always Forgave Him’

Madhurima also revealed, "He has hit me various times but I always forgave him. I did not let it hamper my life or happiness as I loved him. What I have gone through is very personal and I would like to ask them would they be quiet if someone spoke about their professional achievements and work. Of course, people have different tolerance levels. I don't think I am at fault.''

‘My Self Respect Was Getting Hampered 24*7’

The Chandrakanta actress also took to social media to apologise to her fans. She wrote, "I am really sorry to the viewers who got hurt by my actions. My self respect was getting hampered 24*7 in that house and I couldn't take it anymore. It was not easy being ignored by the one I was expecting the most and it led to my eviction. #BiggBoss13 #SalmanKhan @ColorsTV." - (sic)