Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Doesn’t Want To See Shehnaz Gill’s Face After The Show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has had a tumultuous relationship with former housemate Shehnaz Gill. The duo who started out as friends had a falling out towards the latter end of the season. And now, in a recent interview, Mahira has made her displeasure very clear by stating that she would not like to see Sana after the show.

Mahira elaborated and said, “I am a very loyal person and there was nothing from her side. She said on the show that she never considered me her friend. I don’t like people who are not loyal to you and who keep flipping. I would not like to see her after the show because people who fought with me or bitch** about me were on my face. Shehnaz always behaved good to me on my face, but talked I’ll about me in my absence.” (sic)

The Kundali Bhagya actress also opened up about her relationship with good friend Paras Chhabra. “Paras is a friend and he will always be a friend as you all know that he is doing a show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Now, I will be dancing at my friend’s wedding. I have given him training on the show about how to chose a girl and treat her. I will go on the show if I am invited once he choses the girl,” said Mahira.

The actress concluded by reminiscing about her experience on Bigg Boss. Mahira said, “I consider myself lucky that I was a part of season 13 which is such a hit. I feel proud that I could reach top 7 and be a part of the show for four and a half months and beat so many wildcards.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Is Angry With Makers; Will NOT Host The Upcoming Season?

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz On Bigg Boss 13 Journey: 'I Came So Far And People Showered So Much Love, I Feel Blessed’