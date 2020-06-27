Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: 'He Has Left So Many Questions Behind'

The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput has not only shocked his colleagues in the industry but has also left his fans deeply upset. While a major part of social media is busy debating on topics varying from nepotism to mental health, few others are remembering the actor and his remarkable work with immense love. In the same vein, ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actress Mahira Sharma revealed that she continues to be in shock over Sushant’s untimely passing away.

Mahira told TOI, “I was completely shocked after hearing the news. Initially, I refused to believe as he was very talented, had good upcoming projects, he was doing good for himself. Actually, we can never understand what one person is going through. It's not that if you have fame, work and money, you can't get into depression, you can and it is very difficult to find out. But I also believe that one should not take his or her life. There have been so many deaths in the industry, but I have got most affected with Sushant's demise. I can't explain it in words. Though we can never understand what pain, problems he was going through, but at the same time, I also feel ending your life is not the solution. Sushant has gone now, but has left so many questions behind.”

She went on to add, “I had watched Chhichhore 15 days before his death and was stunned with his performance. He was amazing in the film. He acted so well in both the parts as young Aniruddh and the older one with prosthetics. He gave such a beautiful performance. When he made his debut in the films, I found him really cute and he was a brilliant actor. He was such an intelligent person and I feel I am too small to comment on his talent or work. He was an inspiration for many TV actors and he had such talent that he could easily overshadow anyone in his films."

