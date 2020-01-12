    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s Mother Apologises To Rashami Desai Over The ‘Bedroom’ Jibe

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma’s mother in an earlier interview had made a personal remark over Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s tumultuous relationship. Mahira’s mom received a lot of flak from netizens over her callous remarks.

      For the uninitiated, Sidharth had alleged in an old episode that Rashami once followed him to Goa. To this, Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania had stated, “Abhi to sirf Goa ki stories ayi hai, bedroom stories bhi niklegi.” Post the backlash, she recently came forward to apologize and clear her stance over the matter.

      Bigg Boss 13

      She said, “Actually, when Rashami made a doll out of Towel, signifying it was Mahira and said, 'Mahi gutter se uthayi hai, mar gayi, dub gayi, kachre se uthai hui hai’, that time even I was a mother. When I gave an interview, her mother wouldn’t have noticed what Rashami said about my daughter. Those remarks really hurt me. Even someone who has been picked up from somewhere like a Garbage place isn’t told about it, people even provide them a good upbringing. Even I was in pain, and cried a lot.”

      She went on to add, “As far as the Goa remark is concerned, the entire world saw it on TV. Sidharth Shukla said that, and what I meant was that now there will be a fight and personal revelations will be made. I didn’t say it in a dirty way or with a cheap mindset. I might have said bedroom by mistake, but that wasn’t my intention”. (sic)

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Opens Up About The Allegations Levelled By Amrita Dhanoa

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Reveals Attempt To Rape Was Made On Her; Madhurima Says She Was Molested

      Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 18:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue