Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s Mother Apologises To Rashami Desai Over The ‘Bedroom’ Jibe

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma’s mother in an earlier interview had made a personal remark over Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s tumultuous relationship. Mahira’s mom received a lot of flak from netizens over her callous remarks.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth had alleged in an old episode that Rashami once followed him to Goa. To this, Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania had stated, “Abhi to sirf Goa ki stories ayi hai, bedroom stories bhi niklegi.” Post the backlash, she recently came forward to apologize and clear her stance over the matter.

She said, “Actually, when Rashami made a doll out of Towel, signifying it was Mahira and said, 'Mahi gutter se uthayi hai, mar gayi, dub gayi, kachre se uthai hui hai’, that time even I was a mother. When I gave an interview, her mother wouldn’t have noticed what Rashami said about my daughter. Those remarks really hurt me. Even someone who has been picked up from somewhere like a Garbage place isn’t told about it, people even provide them a good upbringing. Even I was in pain, and cried a lot.”

She went on to add, “As far as the Goa remark is concerned, the entire world saw it on TV. Sidharth Shukla said that, and what I meant was that now there will be a fight and personal revelations will be made. I didn’t say it in a dirty way or with a cheap mindset. I might have said bedroom by mistake, but that wasn’t my intention”. (sic)

