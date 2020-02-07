Bigg Boss 13 Mall Task Cancelled; Angry Asim's Fans Accuse Sidharth Fans Of Playing Dirty Tricks!

Oberoi Mall Tweeted

The Oberoi mall released a statement mentioning that they didn't receive any message from any network regarding the task. The official twitter handle of the mall tweeted, "Dear Patrons, There is no official communication received from any entertainment/network for hosting any event at Oberoi Mall on 6th Feb 2020. There is no such event being hosted at Oberoi Mall. The Mall will remain operational as per normal hours tomorrow. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV." - (sic)

Colors TV Tweeted

Also, the channel released an official statement that the mall task wasn't even planned. The channel tweeted, "Dear fans, the rumors of a @BiggBoss task taking place at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai today are completely false and the channel had never planned a task of this nature. #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13." - (sic)

Mall Task Gets Cancelled!

While Kamya Panjabi asked people to go to the mall and support Sidharth, Vikas Gupta asked her to delete the tweet as the mall task was not happening.

Was the mall task supposed to happen? If so, why did the makers cancel? Well, as per the reports, the makers had indeed planned for the mall task but it was cancelled due to security issue!

Fans Paid To Gather In Huge Numbers!

Another source revealed, "Many of the people who came to be a part of the crowd, were actually paid. From Sidharth Shukla to Asim Riaz, fans holding big posters and placards of the same have been gathering in huge numbers."

Fans Angry

Post the tweets/announcements of the task getting cancelled, fans were extremely angry as they didn't get to see their favourite contestants. Although they were constantly told by the police officials that the mall needs to be vacated as there won't be any task in the mall, fans refused to budge.

Asim’s Fans Accuse Sidharth Fans Of Playing Dirty

On the other hand, Asim's fans were seen accusing Sidharth fans of playing dirty. In a video that's going viral on social media, a group of Asim's fans were seen sharing their ordeal and accusing Sidharth fans for using dirty tricks.

Mall Officials Snatched & Tore Posters

Asim's fans revealed how the mall officials snatched and tore their posters and asked them to evacuate the mall, as there's no task happening. As per those fans, it's a conspiracy so that Asim doesn't get a lot of support and votes. They also said that the security was circulating 'fake' pamphlets of Asim's tweet that said that there's no task. They blamed Sidharth fans for this!