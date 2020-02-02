    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta Upsets The Whole House With His Decision

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Fans of Bigg Boss 13 have been showering Sidharth and Shehnaz with immense love and support, for all the cute and loving moments the duo has shared ever since they became friends in the Bigg Boss’ house. After getting ousted from the task, she gets into a fun banter with Sidharth to get his love and attention.

      The much-awaited second round of the captaincy task begins and mastermind Vikas turns the game around yet again. The sack of notes is emptied on the connections’ side and Vikas Gupta emerges as the winner. Upset with Kashmira flipping and supporting the opponent’s team, Vikas evicts Aarti out of the captaincy league along with one more contestant.

      Bigg Boss 13

      Vikas warns everyone to be wary of him as he is used to backstabbing. He says that it won’t make him a minute to make Mahira and Paras win the game. Upset by his attitude, the whole house gets into a heated argument. Just as the house is close to deciding their new captain, Himanshi faints during the game which puts the task on hold. Up next is the Dabur Anmol Coconut oil task which has Sidharth and Asim play the owners of two different shops. The contestants are their products who possess three qualities of Dabur Anmol Coconut oil. The contestants have to sell their products to the connections when they come to buy.

      Later in the day Vishal and Sidharth get into an argument over 'household duties’. Vishal does not want to wash the dishes and says he is unwell. When Vishal is asked to do the dishes, he refuses to do so and asks Sidharth to take action. This leads to an argument between Vishal and Sidharth. Finally, Vishal ends up doing the dishes.

      ALSO READ: BB 13: Voting Lines For Vishal Aditya Singh Close 3 Hours Before Other Contestants; Fans Furious!

      ALSO READ: BB 13: Himanshi Is Charging HUGE Amount For Her Stay; To Confess Her Love For Asim Before Her Exit!

      Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 14:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 2, 2020
      • Sara: I Didn't Hang Out With Kartik During Love Aaj Kal
        Sara: I Didn't Hang Out With Kartik During Love Aaj Kal
      • Is Taapsee's Thappad An Answer To Shahid Kabir Singh?
        Is Taapsee's Thappad An Answer To Shahid Kabir Singh?
      • Marakkar: Prabhu's Character Poster Is Revealed!
        Marakkar: Prabhu's Character Poster Is Revealed!
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X