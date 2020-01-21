Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra Confirms His Relationship With Akanksha Puri Is Over!

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is grabbing headlines for his relationship with his inmate Mahira Sharma. The duo's closeness has confused his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress is upset with Paras' behaviour and has been waiting for him to come out of the Bigg Boss house to get clarity about their relationship. But looks like Paras has given his answer inside the house itself! In the upcoming episode, he will be seen confirming that his relationship with Akanksha is over!

It has to be recalled that Mahira's mother had warned Paras not to kiss his daughter. Salman Khan had also reminded him that he has girlfriend outside. In the latest episode, Paras and Mahira were seen discussing about the same. Mahira will be seen telling Paras that they have been in this way since beginning but no one pointed out about this before.

Later, when Shefali Jariwala advised Paras that he should give a proper closure to his girlfriend Akanksha, he said, "Mujhe toh karna hi hai, main toh from the very first day bol raha hu." He then goes on to say, "Ab itni cheeze dekhne ke baad usko khud hi move on ho jaana chahiye. (After seeing so much, she should herself move on.)"

Mahira says, "I don't care what people say about this, but if a girl outside the house is feeling bad about it, then stop it," To this, Paras replies in anger, "Will I play Bigg Boss according to her? Will I do everything according to someone with whom I don't want to stay? I can't suppress my feelings? Don't try to become great."

Meanwhile, Akanksha shared a few cryptic messages on social media. She wrote, "In the end..All I want to be able to say is ... I gave it all I could , I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme #akankshapuri," and "I am gonna make the rest of my life ...best of my life !!" - (sic)

We wonder what Akanksha will say after watching today's episode!

